Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries; target of Rs 575: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated July 31, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries


Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (Sun Pharma) reported a healthy performance for Q1FY2021. Revenues declined 9.4% yoy While operating margins were almost flat, though were ahead of estimates. The adj PAT after minority interest grew 43% YoY. The domestic business is expected to grow at a healthy pace, backed by new launches and growth in the chronic portfolio. The US business continues to witness competitive pressures leading to sustained price erosion. Also ramp up in US specialty business is slow. USFDA approval on Halol plant is a key monitorable as management has submitted it sresponses to the regulator.



Outlook


Uncertainties persisting around the US business and India business (acute therapy) could impact the growth prospects. Consequently, we hold back from taking a constructive view on the company and retain our Hold recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries

