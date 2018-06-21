Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 597: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma is India’s top drug maker and world's fifth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company by revenue with 41 manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents. Revenue fell 2% YoY in Q4FY18 due to lower US and less than expected India sales. US sales declined 7% YoY mainly on account of sharp fall in Taro sales (down 11%YoY) due to continued pricing pressure in the US and lack of significant approvals. EBITDA margin expanded by 340 bps YoY to 25.1% led by improved gross margin. We expect revenue/Adj.PAT to grow at 14%/42% CAGR over FY18-20E driven by expected pick-up in US sales and key speciality & generic launches.

Given improved visibility for key drug launches in the US post Halol plantresolution, increased spend on specialty business and expected recovery in India business, we change our rating to ‘HOLD’ from ‘SELL’. Our revised target price stands at Rs597 based on 23x FY20E PE.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.