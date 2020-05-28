App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries target of Rs 510: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma reported healthy results for Q4FY2020; however numbers missed estimates. Sun Pharmaceutical industries (Sun Pharma) is witnessing sustained competitive pressures in the US generic business, which are unlikely to abate in the near to medium term. Also the momentum for the specialty business is likely to slow down in the near term due to covid impact. Domestic formulations, could also witness a slowdown in the current quarter on the back of Covid related issues which could impact the demand due to lower prescriptions written and advance stocking of chronic medicines.



Outlook


Given persistent uncertainties in US business and India business in the near-medium term, we hold back from taking a constructive view and retain a Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 510.
Read More



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon