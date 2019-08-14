Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Strong quarterly performance; Numbers beat our as well as street’s expectations. Overall business growth guidance of double-digit teen growth with improvement in margins maintained.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with an upward revised PT of Rs. 500. We expect the company to report a sales and profit CAGR of 20% and 38%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.
