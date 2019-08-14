Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Strong quarterly performance; Numbers beat our as well as street’s expectations. Overall business growth guidance of double-digit teen growth with improvement in margins maintained.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with an upward revised PT of Rs. 500. We expect the company to report a sales and profit CAGR of 20% and 38%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289