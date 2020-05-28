App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 467: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 467 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


We believe SUNP's US business continues to be biggest hangover on earnings over FY20-22E due to 1) Taro's continued underperformance, 2) lower than expected ramp up in US Specialty 3) regulatory hurdle in Halol and 4) pricing pressure in US derma products. Over several quarters SUNP had been quite optimistic about their specialty products, however it has failed to meet its own expectation. Much hyped Ilumya was able to generate only US$94mn in FY20 even after 18months of its launch. With requirement of further investment for specialty products (R&D and marketing), SUNP earnings are expected to stay muted in US while India formulations could act as a savior to hold earnings.



Outlook


We increase our earnings estimate by 7% primarily due to growth in domestic market and arrive new TP of Rs467 (earlier Rs 436) based on 21x PE of FY22E, while maintain 'Hold' recommendation.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon