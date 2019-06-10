Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Management has guided for sales growth of low to mid double digit teen for FY2020 on reported sales of FY2019. With better product mix and cost control measures, the management expects margin expansion over the next two years. We expect Sun Pharma to report sales and profit CAGR of 20% and 38% over FY2019-FY2021. Outcome of investigation related to pricing issues taken up by DoJ (Dept. of Justice, USA) and that of the SEBI investigation continues to weigh on the stock.

Outlook

Maintain hold with lower PT of Rs 460; One-offs impact Q4 numbers.

