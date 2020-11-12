Hold Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 284: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India

Going forward management is in the midst of firming up the capex plans for next phase of growth which is likely to come from commercialisation of molecules (which SUMICHEM will sell to the parent). There is visibility of additional business opportunity from Sumitomo Chemical (Brazil) but quantum is currently sketchy.

Outlook

SUMICHEM’s 1H topline growth has been subdued due to supply chain issues and soft demand (in 2Q) which leads us to reduce our topline/EBITDA/APAT estimates by 7%/1%/0% for FY21, 7%/7%/4% for FY22 and 7%/8%/4% for FY23E. Maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs 284 (Previous 295) based on 38x Sept’22 EPS of Rs 7.5. The 9% topline growth in Q2 was driven 4% by volume and 5% by realisation/mix change. Higher than anticipated gross margin expansion of 444 bps (PLe 204 bps) @ 39.9% was marginally offset with higher employee cost (up 60 bps YoY) and other expenses.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.