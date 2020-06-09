App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 267: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Sumitomo Chemical India with a target price of Rs 267 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India


Sumitomo reported better than expected set of results. Margin expansion of 276 bps YoY was driven by gross margin expansion and integration benefits. Adjusted PAT grew from Rs 16 mn last year to Rs 241 mn in Q4FY20. Working capital days @ 143 (same as FY19) was disappointing. We expect growth momentum to continue in FY21 as well with new launches, cross selling opportunities and turnaround in the domestic agchem industry. Cost control measures and operating leverage will drive 256 bps margin expansion over the next 2 years. We have upgraded our Revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 3%/14%/21% for FY21E and by 2%/3%/3% for FY22E.


Outlook


After the sharp run up the stock is currently trading at 38.3x FY22 earnings which we believe captures most of the improvement in business performance over the next 2 years hence we are downgrading the stock from Accumulate to HOLD with revised target price of Rs 267 (Previous Rs 259) based on 38x FY22E earnings. SUMICHEM will continue to trade at a premium to its peers as the company may continue to surprise on the earnings given the growth potential going ahead.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:06 am

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sumitomo Chemical India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.