Hold Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 267: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India

Sumitomo reported better than expected set of results. Margin expansion of 276 bps YoY was driven by gross margin expansion and integration benefits. Adjusted PAT grew from Rs 16 mn last year to Rs 241 mn in Q4FY20. Working capital days @ 143 (same as FY19) was disappointing. We expect growth momentum to continue in FY21 as well with new launches, cross selling opportunities and turnaround in the domestic agchem industry. Cost control measures and operating leverage will drive 256 bps margin expansion over the next 2 years. We have upgraded our Revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 3%/14%/21% for FY21E and by 2%/3%/3% for FY22E.

Outlook

After the sharp run up the stock is currently trading at 38.3x FY22 earnings which we believe captures most of the improvement in business performance over the next 2 years hence we are downgrading the stock from Accumulate to HOLD with revised target price of Rs 267 (Previous Rs 259) based on 38x FY22E earnings. SUMICHEM will continue to trade at a premium to its peers as the company may continue to surprise on the earnings given the growth potential going ahead.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

