Hold Sudarshan Chemical: target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

Established in 1951, Sudarshan Chemical is a leading player in the Indian colour pigment industry with ~35% market share and is also among the top four players globally. It has a wide portfolio of 4,000+ varieties of products of Azos, blue, green, high performance pigments (HPPs), effects, pigment preparations and inorganics • Among end users, coatings industries contribute highest followed by plastics, inks, cosmetics and other applications.



We maintain HOLD as we believe margin recovery is key besides sustained revenues traction. We value Sudarshan Chemicals at 18x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 515/share (earlier Rs 565/share).

