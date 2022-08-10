English
    Hold Sudarshan Chemical: target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sudarshan Chemical with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 10, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical


    Established in 1951, Sudarshan Chemical is a leading player in the Indian colour pigment industry with ~35% market share and is also among the top four players globally. It has a wide portfolio of 4,000+ varieties of products of Azos, blue, green, high performance pigments (HPPs), effects, pigment preparations and inorganics • Among end users, coatings industries contribute highest followed by plastics, inks, cosmetics and other applications.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD as we believe margin recovery is key besides sustained revenues traction. We value Sudarshan Chemicals at 18x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 515/share (earlier Rs 565/share).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:09 pm
