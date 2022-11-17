English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 385: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sudarshan Chemical with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 17, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical


    Established in 1951, Sudarshan Chemical is a leading player in the Indian colour pigment industry with ~35% market share and is also among the top four players globally. It has a wide portfolio of 4,000+ varieties of products of Azos, blue and green, high performance pigments (HPPs), effects, pigment preparations and inorganics • Among end users, coatings industries contribute highest followed by plastics, inks, cosmetics and other applications.


    Outlook


    Maintain HOLD as we believe margin recovery is key besides sustained revenue traction. We value Sudarshan Chemicals at 16x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 385/share (earlier Rs 515/share).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sudarshan Chemical - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemical
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 pm