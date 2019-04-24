Hold Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 216: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies (SOTL) reported Q4 FY19 revenue at INR 1,791 crore; up 111% YoY and 34% Q-o-Q; EBITDA for the company stood at INR 315 crore, up 46% YoY and 8% Q-o-Q; PAT was reported at INR 166 crore; up 38% YoY and 12% Q-o-Q. EBITDA margin reported were 18%; as against 22% QoQ and 26% YoY and PAT margins stood at 9% as against 11% QoQ and 14% YoY. Open order book at Rs 10,516 crore, 2.1 times the annual revenue. With these strong numbers, the Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of INR 3.5/ share for FY’19.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 207.35, the company is trading at 7.7x FY21E EPS and 5.3x FY21 EV/EBITDA. We value the company using an average of P.E. and EV/EBITDA methodology giving an exit multiple of 8 and 5.5 respectively on FY21 basis, achieving a target price of INR 216 which is an upside of 4%. We have a HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.