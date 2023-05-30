English
    Hold Steel Authority of India; target of Rs 90: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Steel Authority of India with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Steel Authority of India

    Q4FY23 results were subdued as higher costs led to a miss of 19% in EBITDA margin at Rs. 6,248/tonne (up 25% q-o-q). Consequently, operating profit/PAT of Rs. 2924 crore/Rs. 1189 crore, up 47%/4.7x q-o-q were 17%/15% below our estimate. Overall operating cost rose 13% q-o-q primarily due to higher employee cost given rise in actuarial valuation (Rs. 400 crore impact) and higher pension provision. Improvement of 3% q-o-q in blended steel realisation at Rs. 62,052/tonne was lower than expectation; steel sales volume of 4.7 mt (up 13% q-o-q) was 3% above our estimate. The management guided for a strong 15% y-o-y growth in steel sales volume to 18.7 mt for FY24 and aims to reduce debt in FY24. SAIL has envisaged as massive capex plan of Rs. 1 lakh crore (with peak capex over FY28-29) over next 9-10 years to expand steel production capacity to 35mtpa (versus 20mtpa currently).


    Outlook

    We maintain a Hold rating on SAIL with a revised PT of Rs. 90 noting inexpensive valuation of 3.8x FY25E EV/EBITDA and 0.5x FY25E P/BV. We believe that a major balance sheet deleveraging cycle is largely over as the company’s plan to expand capacities would require sizable capex.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:06 pm