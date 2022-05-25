English
    Hold Steel Authority of India: target of Rs 80: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Steel Authority of India with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 25, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Steel Authority of India


    SAIL’s Q4FY2022 consolidated operating profit of Rs. 4,338 crore slightly missed our estimate on lower-than-expected EBITDA margin. PAT of Rs. 2,471 crore beat estimates on higher other income. Miss in EBITDA margin at Rs. 9,217/tonne was on account of lower-than-expected blended realisation at Rs. 65,361/tonne. The company reported in-line saleable steel sales volumes of 4.7 mt. Recent imposition of 15% export duty on steel would result in a sharp decline in domestic steel price, while benefit of cut in coking coal import duty to nil (from 2.5% earlier) would be small at Rs. 750/tonne. Thus, we expect severe impact on margin and earnings of the steel sector and cut our FY2023E/FY2024E EBITDA by 47%/39% for SAIL.


    Outlook


    Weak earnings to impact growth capex, likely increase in debt and could lower sector valuation. Thus, we downgrade SAIL to Hold (from Buy earlier) with a lower PT of Rs. 80. The stock trades at 5.4x its FY2024E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Steel Authority of India
    first published: May 25, 2022 05:29 pm
