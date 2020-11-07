172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-state-bank-of-india-target-of-rs-235-icici-direct-6082361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold State Bank of India; target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on State Bank of India with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India


SBI reported a healthy operational performance with NII surging 14.6% YoY on the back of sequential improvement in margins. Other income declined by 29% YoY and 10.2% QoQ as a result of higher base due to stake sale. Cost to income ratio for the bank increased by 514 bps QoQ to 55.16% led by one off wage provision of ~Rs 1600 crore. Provisions for the quarter declined by 19% QoQ and 23% YoY owing to lesser Covid provisions. Excluding provision related to one fraud account, provision came steady. Thus, net profit for Q2FY21 jumped by 51.9% YoY to Rs 4575 crore boosted by healthy NII and lower provisions.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 235 (Rs 215 earlier), valuing the stock at ~0.6x FY22E ABV for standalone bank and maintaining subsidiaries value of Rs 80 post holding company discount.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:45 am

