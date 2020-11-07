Hold State Bank of India; target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

SBI reported a healthy operational performance with NII surging 14.6% YoY on the back of sequential improvement in margins. Other income declined by 29% YoY and 10.2% QoQ as a result of higher base due to stake sale. Cost to income ratio for the bank increased by 514 bps QoQ to 55.16% led by one off wage provision of ~Rs 1600 crore. Provisions for the quarter declined by 19% QoQ and 23% YoY owing to lesser Covid provisions. Excluding provision related to one fraud account, provision came steady. Thus, net profit for Q2FY21 jumped by 51.9% YoY to Rs 4575 crore boosted by healthy NII and lower provisions.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 235 (Rs 215 earlier), valuing the stock at ~0.6x FY22E ABV for standalone bank and maintaining subsidiaries value of Rs 80 post holding company discount.

