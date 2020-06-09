App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold State Bank of India; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on State Bank of India with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India


SBI reported 21.8% of borrowers, 23% in term loans opted for moratorium. In home loan-20%, MSME 47%, personal unsecured 5% and working capital 20% customers opted for moratorium. Total provisioning for the quarter was at Rs 13495 crore, which includes Covid-19 provisioning of Rs 938 crore only, lower than other large banks. Around Rs 6250 crore worth assets availed standstill benefits and made 15% provisions for the same. Q3FY20 results were highlighted due to Essar Steel income and provision write back. Hence, are not comparable QoQ. PCR (excluding w/off) was at 65.2% vs. 63.5%.



Outlook


Covid-19 provisions and stress of future along with hangover of Yes Bank would keep the stock performance muted. We expect return ratios of RoA at 0.5% and 9.1% RoE by FY22E. We revise target price lower to Rs 215, valuing at 0.7x FY22E ABV standalone bank and assigning subsidiaries value of Rs 80 post holding company discount. We downgrade the rating from BUY to HOLD. MD’s tenure ending by October 2020 will also be an overhang.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:23 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #State Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.