Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Star Cement; target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Star Cement with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Star Cement


Star Cement’s Q3FY19 results were a mixed bag. While revenues remained below our estimates, EBITDA and PAT were higher than our estimates due to better margins Revenues during Q3FY19 grew 11.5% YoY to Rs 417.5 crore (below I-direct estimate of ~ Rs 459 crore). Sales volumes grew 5.6% YoY to 0.66 MT remaining below our estimates due to lower sales outside NER regions. Realisations grew 5.5% YoY to Rs 6374/t EBITDA margins remained better than our estimates at 29.5% (above I-direct estimate of 25.9%) in Q3FY19. However, it declined 836 bps YoY due to high base impact and cessation of transport subsidy. On an absolute basis, EBITDA declined 13.2% YoY to Rs 123 crore (vs. I-direct estimates of Rs 118.7 crore) With better-than-expected margins, PAT of Rs 82.3 crore (down 8.1% YoY) stayed ahead of our estimates (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 62.5 crore.


Outlook


Star Cement (SCL) is the largest cement player in the NER with over 22% market share. Hence, we expect SCL to be a key beneficiary of this upcoming growth in NER region. However, cessation of transport subsidy, higher power cost and increase in other expenses is expected to keep margins under pressure. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 90 (i.e. 7.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Star Cement

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.