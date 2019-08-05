Hold Star Cement; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Star Cement with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated August August 02, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Star Cement
For Q1FY20, Star Cement reported a weak set of numbers led by volume decline. Total revenues for the quarter registered 9.7% YoY decline to Rs 468 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 509 crore). Volumes during the quarter stood at 0.73 MT (vs. I-direct estimates of 0.8 MT), down 9.5% YoY due to lower clinker sales. Realisations remained flat YoY at Rs 6,414/t (broadly in line with I-direct estimates of Rs 6,477/t). Production costs also remained stable YoY leading to stable EBITDA/t of Rs 1,637/t. However, EBITDA declined 9.5% YoY to Rs 119 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 124 crore), due to lower volumes. PAT saw ~7% YoY de-growth owing to lower depreciation and finance costs. Accordingly, PAT was at Rs 84 crore, marginally below I-direct estimate of Rs 86 crore.
Outlook
However, profitability is expected to remain stable considering the higher imported fuel. We maintain our HOLD rating, valuing the company at ~8x FY21E EV/EBITDA, arriving at a TP of Rs 105/share.
