you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Star Cement; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Star Cement with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated August August 02, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Star Cement


For Q1FY20, Star Cement reported a weak set of numbers led by volume decline. Total revenues for the quarter registered 9.7% YoY decline to Rs 468 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 509 crore). Volumes during the quarter stood at 0.73 MT (vs. I-direct estimates of 0.8 MT), down 9.5% YoY due to lower clinker sales. Realisations remained flat YoY at Rs 6,414/t (broadly in line with I-direct estimates of Rs 6,477/t). Production costs also remained stable YoY leading to stable EBITDA/t of Rs 1,637/t. However, EBITDA declined 9.5% YoY to Rs 119 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 124 crore), due to lower volumes. PAT saw ~7% YoY de-growth owing to lower depreciation and finance costs. Accordingly, PAT was at Rs 84 crore, marginally below I-direct estimate of Rs 86 crore.


Outlook


However, profitability is expected to remain stable considering the higher imported fuel. We maintain our HOLD rating, valuing the company at ~8x FY21E EV/EBITDA, arriving at a TP of Rs 105/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Star Cement

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.