    Hold Star Cement; target of Rs 100: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Star Cement with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Star Cement


    Star Cement’s Q4FY22 EBITDA increased 9% YoY/68% QoQ to Rs1.1bn, broadly in line with our and consensus estimates. EBITDA/ton declined 15% YoY to Rs983 (Emkay est.- Rs1,020). In FY22, FCF generation stood at Rs2.1bn post working capital release of Rs1.1bn and capex of Rs2bn. The company has concluded the buyback of 8.2mn shares (2% of share capital) at a price of Rs150/sh, totalling Rs1.2bn. Net cash stood at Rs5.4bn (15% of mcap) as of Mar’22.



    Outlook


    We broadly maintain our FY23-24 estimates with an unchanged TP of Rs100/sh. Our DCF-based TP implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 9x. Maintain Hold.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
