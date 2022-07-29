 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Sonata Software; target of Rs 770: ICICI Direct

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sonata Software with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).

Outlook

We revised rating to HOLD from BUY on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 770 i.e. 17x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sonata Software - 280722 - icici

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:58 pm
