Hold Somany Ceramics: target of Rs 730: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics (SCL) is the second largest tiles manufacturers in the domestic tiles market having ~73 MSM capacity and sanitaryware, faucets capacity of 1.15 million (mn) pieces and 0.65 mn pieces, respectively. SCL’s new capacity of 11 MSM has potential to generate ~Rs 250-300 crore worth of additional revenue (at full capacity) which will drive FY23 growth.

Outlook

Gas price uncertainty continues and there remains a risk of further global gas prices spike amid winters (H2) and continued geopolitical tensions. Thus, we downgrade from BUY to HOLD. We value SCL at Rs 730/share at 22x FY24 P/E amid gas price uncertainty and as we cut margins estimates slightly further.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

