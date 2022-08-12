English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Somany Ceramics: target of Rs 730: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Somany Ceramics with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


    Somany Ceramics (SCL) is the second largest tiles manufacturers in the domestic tiles market having ~73 MSM capacity and sanitaryware, faucets capacity of 1.15 million (mn) pieces and 0.65 mn pieces, respectively. SCL’s new capacity of 11 MSM has potential to generate ~Rs 250-300 crore worth of additional revenue (at full capacity) which will drive FY23 growth.


    Outlook


    Gas price uncertainty continues and there remains a risk of further global gas prices spike amid winters (H2) and continued geopolitical tensions. Thus, we downgrade from BUY to HOLD. We value SCL at Rs 730/share at 22x FY24 P/E amid gas price uncertainty and as we cut margins estimates slightly further.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Somany Ceramics - 110822 -ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.