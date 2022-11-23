English
    Hold Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Somany Ceramics with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    November 23, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


    Somany Ceramics (SCL) is the second largest tiles manufacturers in the domestic tiles market having ~73 MSM capacity and sanitaryware, faucets capacity of 1.15 million (mn) pieces and 0.65 mn pieces, respectively. Greenfield slab tile manufacturing facility of ~4.5 MSM/annum in Gujarat is expected to commence production by Q1FY24 end (capex of ~Rs 170 crore).


    Outlook


    Soft demand presents a new concern amid likely recovery in margins ahead. Thus, we maintain HOLD. We value SCL at Rs 605/share at 20x FY24E P/E as we cut margins, topline estimates slightly further.


    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:48 pm