Hold Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

Somany Ceramics’ (Somany) sales volumes grew 2.3% YoY to 15.9 MSM (our estimate: 15.2 MSM) given the high base Somany reported a dismal topline performance as its revenue de-grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 526.7 crore (our expectation: Rs 530.9 crore) The EBITDA margin contracted 20 bps YoY to 8.9% (our estimate: 7.4%) on account of higher other expenses (25.1% as a percentage of sales in Q4FY18 vs. 20.3% in Q4FY17) Net profit de-grew 6.0% YoY to Rs 23.5 crore (our expectation: Rs 21.8 crore) due to topline de-growth and margin contraction The board has recommended dividend worth Rs 2.7/share for FY18.

Outlook

Somany would be a long term beneficiary of GST implementation as it would reduce the pricing differential between organised & unorganised tiles. Further, GST would create a level playing field for organised players However, the anticipated shift towards organised pie has not panned out as anticipated and margins continue to remain under pressure with rising fuel prices. Hence, we continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 600 (~20x FY20E EPS).

