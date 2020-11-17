Hold Solar Industries India; target of Rs 995: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries India

Solar Industries reported a commendable Q2FY21 performance led by strong performance in exports & overseas business as well as improved margins. Order backlog improved sharply as SCCL & defence order books got replenished. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 587.3 crore, up 16% YoY. Explosives volume increased 9% YoY to 69194 MT while realisation dropped 6% YoY to Rs 32074. Overall explosives segment posted a 3% rise in revenue to Rs 222 crore on the back of improved volumes. Accessories segment reported a decline of 9% coming in at Rs 61 crore. Gross margins expanded ~255 bps YoY on account of lower input costs. In contrast, employee cost & other expense increased 23.9% & 25.9% YoY, respectively, thus hindering transmission of higher margins at operating level, to a certain extent. EBIDTA came in at Rs 125.9, up 17.9% YoY with margin of 21.4% vs. 21.1% YoY. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 67.6 crore in Q2FY21 vs. Rs 86.6 crore in Q2FY20. The YoY decline is a consequence of negative tax charge of Rs 9.1 crore in the comparable quarter. That being the case, PBT for the quarter came in at Rs 92.2 crore, up 19% YoY.

Outlook

The overall performance was better than estimates. The management has also provided a better outlook for the future. However, at the current market price, SIL is trading at ~28.1x FY22E EPS, leaving little upside. We expect SIL will post revenue, EBITDA, PAT CAGR of 14.1%, 19.5%, 9.7%, respectively, in FY20-22E. We value the stock at 28x FY22E EPS of Rs 35.5 to arrive at a target price of Rs 995. We revise our rating from REDUCE to HOLD.

