Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Solar Industries India; target of Rs 995: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Solar Industries India with a target price of Rs 995 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries India


Solar Industries reported a commendable Q2FY21 performance led by strong performance in exports & overseas business as well as improved margins. Order backlog improved sharply as SCCL & defence order books got replenished. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 587.3 crore, up 16% YoY. Explosives volume increased 9% YoY to 69194 MT while realisation dropped 6% YoY to Rs 32074. Overall explosives segment posted a 3% rise in revenue to Rs 222 crore on the back of improved volumes. Accessories segment reported a decline of 9% coming in at Rs 61 crore. Gross margins expanded ~255 bps YoY on account of lower input costs. In contrast, employee cost & other expense increased 23.9% & 25.9% YoY, respectively, thus hindering transmission of higher margins at operating level, to a certain extent. EBIDTA came in at Rs 125.9, up 17.9% YoY with margin of 21.4% vs. 21.1% YoY. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 67.6 crore in Q2FY21 vs. Rs 86.6 crore in Q2FY20. The YoY decline is a consequence of negative tax charge of Rs 9.1 crore in the comparable quarter. That being the case, PBT for the quarter came in at Rs 92.2 crore, up 19% YoY.


Outlook


The overall performance was better than estimates. The management has also provided a better outlook for the future. However, at the current market price, SIL is trading at ~28.1x FY22E EPS, leaving little upside. We expect SIL will post revenue, EBITDA, PAT CAGR of 14.1%, 19.5%, 9.7%, respectively, in FY20-22E. We value the stock at 28x FY22E EPS of Rs 35.5 to arrive at a target price of Rs 995. We revise our rating from REDUCE to HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Solar Industries India

