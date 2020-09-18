172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-solar-industries-india-target-of-rs-1071-krchoksey-5857191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Solar Industries India; target of Rs 1071 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended Hold rating on Solar Industries India with a target price of Rs 1071 in its research report dated September 18, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Solar Industries India


Solar Industries Ltd.’s (SOIL) revenue from operations decreased by 20.8% YoY to INR 491 Cr (down 10.3% QoQ). The total order book in hand at the quarter end was INR 1,153 Cr (Coal India- ~INR 710 Cr, SCCL- INR 105 Cr, Defense- INR 338 Cr). Gross margin for the quarter stood at 45.1% (vs 42.6% in Q1FY20), an improvement of 249 bps YoY (down 79 bps QoQ). EBITDA margin of 18.7% in Q1FY21 was down 137 bps YoY (+233 bps QoQ) due to low operating leverage. Net Profit stood at INR 42 Cr for the quarter; down 40.8% YoY (down 15.7% QoQ) and EPS stood at INR 4.65 per share. The total capex for the quarter was INR 48.78 Cr, while planned capex for FY21 is INR 210 Cr. Total net debt stood at INR 609.1 Cr vs INR 615.6 Cr in Mar-20. Debt equity ratio also improved at 0.46 times as against 0.51 times in Mar-20.


Outlook


We expect company to show improvement from H2FY21 onwards & are optimistic of international business as most of the countries are nearing breakeven levels. In anticipation of better H2FY21, and improvement in margin with lower commodity prices, we raise our P/E multiple to 29.5x ( previously 27.5x) on FY22E EPS of INR 36.3/share and raise our target price to INR 1,071/share (previously INR 998 per share). Accordingly, we maintain our rating at “HOLD” on the shares of Solar Industries.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Hold #KRChoksey #Recommendations #Solar Industries India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.