Hold Solar Industries India; target of Rs 1040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries India

Solar Industries (SIL) reported subdued Q1FY20 numbers. Revenues were at Rs 620 crore, up 0.9% YoY. Industrial explosives, initiating systems recorded growth of 9.2% YoY & 32.8% YoY, respectively, aiding topline growth while overseas, defence segment declined 17.5% YoY, 9.8% YoY, respectively. Industrial explosives segment recorded volume growth of 2.1% YoY with realisation increase of 6.9% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 20.1% vs. 20.9% YoY amid 19% YoY increase in employee expenses and ~70 bps increase in input costs. Absolute EBITDA came in Rs 124.6 crore. Accordingly, PAT grew only 2.2% YoY to Rs 71.1 crore.

Outlook

We value the company at 27x FY21E EPS of Rs 38.4 to arrive at a target price of Rs 1040. We maintain our HOLD rating on the company.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.