you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Solar Industries India; target of Rs 1040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Solar Industries India with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated August August 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries India


Solar Industries (SIL) reported subdued Q1FY20 numbers. Revenues were at Rs 620 crore, up 0.9% YoY. Industrial explosives, initiating systems recorded growth of 9.2% YoY & 32.8% YoY, respectively, aiding topline growth while overseas, defence segment declined 17.5% YoY, 9.8% YoY, respectively. Industrial explosives segment recorded volume growth of 2.1% YoY with realisation increase of 6.9% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 20.1% vs. 20.9% YoY amid 19% YoY increase in employee expenses and ~70 bps increase in input costs. Absolute EBITDA came in Rs 124.6 crore. Accordingly, PAT grew only 2.2% YoY to Rs 71.1 crore.


Outlook


We value the company at 27x FY21E EPS of Rs 38.4 to arrive at a target price of Rs 1040. We maintain our HOLD rating on the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Solar Industries India

