English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Sobha; target of Rs 735: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha


    Sobha Ltd (Sobha) is a leading real estate player with ongoing real estate projects with ~13.5 mn sq feet (msf) of unsold saleable area and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 3.1 msf in various stages of construction. As on Q1FY23, the company has delivered ~120+ msf of developable area. It has a real estate presence in 10 cities, viz. Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Gift City and Mysore.


    Outlook


    We incorporate higher sales volumes and remove discount to NAV. We maintain HOLD, given the ~30% run up in the last three months. We value Sobha at Rs 735/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sobha - 120822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.