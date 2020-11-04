Hold SKF India; target of Rs 1615: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on SKF India with a target price of Rs 1615 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India
SKF India reported relatively flattish numbers YoY whereas sequentially revenues jumped 133.4%, given a lower base in Q1 and swift recovery witnessed by the auto sector. Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 703.2 crore, down 5.9% YoY (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 744.1 crore). Gross margins were at 37.2%, improving ~120 bps YoY while contracting ~180 bps QoQ as steel prices have recovered lately. SKF posted improved EBIDTA margin of 13.1% vs. 12.7% YoY, led by 3% & 2.4% decline in employee cost and other expenses YoY, respectively. Absolute EBIDTA declined 3.4%, coming in at Rs 91.8 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 96.4 crore) given lower sales. SKF ended the quarter with a PAT of Rs 65 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 61.5 crore), down 23.2% YoY. Decline in PAT was largely attributable to lower other income (Rs 7.8 crore in Q2FY21 vs. Rs 23.2 crore in Q2FY20) as the company paid a special dividend of Rs 130/share in July entailing a cash outflow of Rs 641 crore, depleting the overall cash reserves of the company.
Outlook
Taking cognisance of the recent auto numbers and management commentary, we expect a revenue decline of 20.5%, 8% for manufacturing, trading segments, respectively, for FY21E. In contrast, we expect these segments to grow 28%, 25%, respectively, in FY22E. Overall, we expect FY20–22E revenues to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% and FY21E revenues to decline 12%. Currently, the stock is trading at 25x FY22E earnings and, thus, leaves very little upside. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1615/share at 25x FY22E earnings.
