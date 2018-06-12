Hold Simplex Infrastructure ; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Simplex Infrastructure

Simplex Infrastructure’s (SIL) topline grew 6.3% YoY to | 1648.2 crore (our estimate: | 1670.5 crore) due to muted execution EBITDA margin contracted 360 bps YoY to 9.6% (our estimate:13.1%) PAT de-grew 56.1% YoY to | 29.4 crore (our estimate: | 60.0 crore) due to EBITDA margin contraction & higher interest expenses

Outlook

Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock. We have an SOTP based target price of | 500. We value its EPC business at | 482/share (at 7x FY20E EV/EBITDA) and BOT road projects at | 15/ share (at 1x P/BV).

