App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Simplex Infrastructure ; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Simplex Infrastructure with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated June 06, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Simplex Infrastructure

Simplex Infrastructure’s (SIL) topline grew 6.3% YoY to | 1648.2 crore (our estimate: | 1670.5 crore) due to muted execution EBITDA margin contracted 360 bps YoY to 9.6% (our estimate:13.1%) PAT de-grew 56.1% YoY to | 29.4 crore (our estimate: | 60.0 crore) due to EBITDA margin contraction & higher interest expenses

Outlook

Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock. We have an SOTP based target price of | 500. We value its EPC business at | 482/share (at 7x FY20E EV/EBITDA) and BOT road projects at | 15/ share (at 1x P/BV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Simplex Infrastructure

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.