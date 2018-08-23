App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 03:53 PM IST

Hold Simplex Infrastructure; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Simplex Infrastructure with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Simplex Infrastructure


Simplex Infrastructure’s (SIL) topline grew 4.8% YoY to Rs 1584.2 crore (our estimate: Rs 1668.6 crore) possibly on account of muted execution following stretched working capital in Q1FY19 EBITDA margins slipped slightly by 26 bps YoY to 11.2% but was broadly in line with our expectation of 11.0% PAT de-grew 1.6% YoY to Rs 28.3 crore (our estimate: Rs 32.9 crore) due to higher tax rate (30.1% in Q1FY19 vs. 21.1% in Q1FY18).


Outlook


SIL’s auditors raised attention on unbilled revenues worth Rs 447.5 crore. Though the company mentioned the issue would be resolved in the next few quarters, we would look to closely track it ahead. Also, SIL’s debtor recovery targets of ~Rs 800 crore in FY19E & ~Rs 1000 crore in FY20E sounds too optimistic. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock until we get further clarity on the unbilled sales front questioned by auditors. We have an SOTP based target price of Rs 480. We value its EPC business at Rs 467/share (at 6.9x FY20E EV/EBITDA that is 10% discount to its 10-year historical average EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x) and BOT road projects at Rs 15/share (at 1x P/BV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Simplex Infrastructure

