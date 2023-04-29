Hold Shriram Finance; target of Rs 1486: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance (SHFL) reported good AUM growth in Q4 (4.6%QoQ/15.9% YoY), led by robust growth in Personal/MSME loans (+6.9%QoQ) The company missed our estimates on profitability and PAT came in at Rs13.08bn(PLe: Rs 17.2bn) on account of one time provision of Rs2.95bn and Rs3bn additional opex due to amortization of intangibles.



Outlook

We continue with our 16% AUM CAGR for FY23-25E but revise our rating to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ rating as stock has seen a strong rally recently and the results were miss on our estimates with TP of Rs1,486 (unchanged) at 1.3x on Sep’24E PABV. Re-rating can happen if SHFL can keep credit costs under check, while retaining growth momentum in loan book .

