you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 730: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Shriram City Union Finance with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Shriram City Union Finance


Loan book remained flat on a yoy basis (-1.7% yoy) at Rs290.8bn, whereas disbursements declined by ~18.1% yoy (~7% qoq) amid the lockdown in the last week of March'20. Small enterprises loan book fell by 6% yoy, however, 2W loans and gold finance book grew by ~13% and ~15% yoy, respectively, in an otherwise weak environment. Quarterly repayments remained flat at ~19.9%. Net interest income declined by ~3.7% yoy (4.6% qoq) to Rs9bn. Margins fell to ~12.3% against ~12.8% last quarter due to elevated cost of funds during the quarter. Asset quality was stable - Gross Stage 3 eased to 7.9% against 8.5%, Net Stage 3 at 4.2% against 5% last quarter, coverage ratio further improved to 46.5%. Improved trends also attributable to asset classification standstill since February 29, 2020. Management has highlighted their concerns over lockdowns due to Covid-19, however, has not clarified the total moratoriums availed by customers, which we believe would be elevated considering the nature of business.



Outlook


The company has reported a sharp surge in provisions by +70.2% yoy (+71% qoq) to Rs3.1bn, including Covid-19-specific provisions of Rs4.3bn. Provision reversal is likely in other buckets. ¦ PAT declined by 39.1% yoy (48.4% qoq) to Rs1.5bn, due to elevated provisions.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

