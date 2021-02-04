Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,400: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement

SRCM has evolved as a mature player over last couple of years with discipline on both volumes and prices in its North markets (constitutes 2/3rd of its volumes). This is reflected in highest ever margins since FY09. However, expensive valuations (EV/EBITDA of 18x FY22e/16.0x FY23e) continue to deter buying opportunity in the stock. Most importantly, slowing earnings growth (due to high margin base) estimated at a CAGR of 7% in FY20-FY23, would keep valuations under check.

Outlook

Owing to stock’s underperformance, we upgrade rating to Hold with TP of Rs23,400, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY23e.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.