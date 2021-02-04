MARKET NEWS

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 23,400 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement


SRCM has evolved as a mature player over last couple of years with discipline on both volumes and prices in its North markets (constitutes 2/3rd of its volumes). This is reflected in highest ever margins since FY09. However, expensive valuations (EV/EBITDA of 18x FY22e/16.0x FY23e) continue to deter buying opportunity in the stock. Most importantly, slowing earnings growth (due to high margin base) estimated at a CAGR of 7% in FY20-FY23, would keep valuations under check.


Outlook


Owing to stock’s underperformance, we upgrade rating to Hold with TP of Rs23,400, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY23e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shree Cement
first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:42 pm

