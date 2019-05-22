App
Co-Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 19,370: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 19,370 in its research report dated May 21, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement


Shree cement (SRCM) reported Q4FY19 earnings ahead of our expectation on the back of lower expenses. EBITDA/t rose 15.4% YoY to Rs1,103 above our estimate of Rs1,096. Led by strong organic growth (12.4% CAGR in capacity over FY19-FY21e) and efficient operations, we expect SRCM's earnings to grow at CAGR of 15% in FY19-FY21e. An increased focus on high margin trade segment (+6% YoY/+2% QoQ to 73% in Q4FY19) is expected to fetch better realisations. However, increase in realisations are at a cost of marginal loss in volumes due to surging capacity addition and intense competition. We have increased our EBITDA estimates for FY20e/FY21e by 0.5%/10.3% to factor in higher realisations and improved cost efficiencies.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs19,370 (Earlier Rs16,824).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 22, 2019 11:08 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shree Cement

