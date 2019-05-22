Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 19,370: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement

Shree cement (SRCM) reported Q4FY19 earnings ahead of our expectation on the back of lower expenses. EBITDA/t rose 15.4% YoY to Rs1,103 above our estimate of Rs1,096. Led by strong organic growth (12.4% CAGR in capacity over FY19-FY21e) and efficient operations, we expect SRCM's earnings to grow at CAGR of 15% in FY19-FY21e. An increased focus on high margin trade segment (+6% YoY/+2% QoQ to 73% in Q4FY19) is expected to fetch better realisations. However, increase in realisations are at a cost of marginal loss in volumes due to surging capacity addition and intense competition. We have increased our EBITDA estimates for FY20e/FY21e by 0.5%/10.3% to factor in higher realisations and improved cost efficiencies.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs19,370 (Earlier Rs16,824).

