App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16900: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 16900 in its research report dated May 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement


SRCM reported Q4FY20 earnings in line with our estimates. Company depicted strong maturity over last one year with tight discipline on volumes and prices in its Northern operations. This is reflected in highest ever margins since FY09 and best ever absolute bottom line. However, we see material downside risk to SRCM's margins due to competition from new capacities, weak demand outlook and increased likelihood of leakage on volumes coupled with widening gap between A and C category brands. Company raised Rs24bn in Q3FY20 through QIP of equity to fund capacity expansion despite quality B/S and strong cash flow generation. Overcapacity and weak demand would delay SRCM's capacity creation and hence, the RoE profile due to idle cash loaded in the B/S.


Outlook


Peaked out margins, slowing growth and stretched valuations (EV/EBITDA of 16.7x and P/E of 33x FY22E) leaves no scope for margin of safety. Hence, we maintain Hold with TP of Rs16,900 (earlier Rs16,680).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 12, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shree Cement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.