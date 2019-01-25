App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 16900 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement reported a good set of Q3FY19 numbers. Revenues increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 2781 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 2721 crore) mainly led by 16.7% YoY growth in cement segment to Rs 2559 crore. Further power segment revenues witnessed a two-fold jump YoY to Rs 221 crore led by 63.4% YoY growth in power volumes at 446.2 million units with realisations up ~32% YoY to Rs 4.96/unit On the margin front, blended EBITDA margins increased 80 bps YoY to 25.5% mainly led by 4.7% YoY & 1.1% QoQ increase in cement realisations (Rs 4316/tonne vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 4293/tonne) and healthy margins in power segment (Rs 1.3/unit in Q3FY19 vs. loss of Rs 0.19/unit in Q3FY18). On the cost front, freight costs per ton reduced by Rs 19/ton YoY. We believe this is due to higher load carrying capacity being partly set-off by higher diesel costs. However, power cost stayed higher due to usage of high cost inventory Adjusted PAT fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 301.3 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 232.4 crore) mainly due to higher depreciation (up 60% YoY) The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.


Outlook


An uptick in rural demand led by low cost housing, road construction and government sponsored infrastructure spends will continue to drive cement demand. From Shree’s perspective, improving markets share in the east and new capacity in south are expected to result in revenue CAGR of 22.1% in FY18-20E. Further, a hike in truck load capacity (with 94% of volumes being supplied via roads) and softening of diesel & pet coke prices bode well for margin expansion, which will be visible from Q4FY19E onwards. Hence, we remain positive on the stock from a long-term perspective. However, with valuations factoring in most of the positives, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a target price of Rs 16,900/share (i.e. 16.0x FY20E EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement

