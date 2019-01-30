Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16,800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement

Shree cement (SRCM) reported Q3FY19 earnings ahead of our expectation on the back of lower other expenses. EBITDA/t rose 6% YoY to Rs1,067 above our estimate of Rs1,015. Led by strong organic growth (15% CAGR in capacity over FY18-FY21e) and efficient operations, we expect SRCM’s earnings to grow at CAGR of 12% in FY19-FY21e. We expect cement prices to remain under pressure over next couple of years due to accelerating share of low price institutional segment, surge in capacity addition and intense competition.

Outlook

However, the impact of weaker prices would offset by strong volume growth and peaked-out energy cost. We maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs16,800.

