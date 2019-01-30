App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:06 PM IST

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16,800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 16,800 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement


Shree cement (SRCM) reported Q3FY19 earnings ahead of our expectation on the back of lower other expenses. EBITDA/t rose 6% YoY to Rs1,067 above our estimate of Rs1,015. Led by strong organic growth (15% CAGR in capacity over FY18-FY21e) and efficient operations, we expect SRCM’s earnings to grow at CAGR of 12% in FY19-FY21e. We expect cement prices to remain under pressure over next couple of years due to accelerating share of low price institutional segment, surge in capacity addition and intense competition.


Outlook


However, the impact of weaker prices would offset by strong volume growth and peaked-out energy cost. We maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs16,800.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shree Cement

