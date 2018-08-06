App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16720: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 16720 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement (Shree) reported a 16% YoY rise in cement revenues in 1QFY19 primarily on volume growth (+18.7% YoY). Cement realisations dropped 2.3%/1.2% YoY/QoQ. EBITDA declined 9.5% and EBITDA/t declined 25% on lower realisations and higher power/fuel and freight costs. Power revenues grew materially YoY on higher power unit sales and per-unit power realisations. Other expenses were higher owing to INR 0.7bn in unhedged forex losses, adjusting for which, results were in line. In 1QFY19, Shree commissioned 3MTPA of grinding capacity in Kodla, Gulbarga in Karnataka. Additionally it completed the acquisition of a 97.61% stake in Union Cement Company (UCC - 4 MTPA) in the UAE. Sustainability in cement demand and realisation trends would be the key monitorables going forward. We value Shree’s existing assets at 12x EVE.


Outlook


Additionally, we factor in value of INR 1,470/share on its expansion potential. Our TP is INR 16,720 and we maintain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Shree Cement

