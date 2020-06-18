App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:48 PM IST

Hold Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shoppers Stop


Revenue declined ~10% YoY, in line with estimates, due to temporary store closures in Mar’20. While the company saw 2.4% LTL growth in the Jan-Feb’20 period, but saw an overall decline of 16% LTL in Q4 revenues. FY20 revenues declined ~3% YoY. Comp. EBITDA loss at Rs170mn was disappointing due to higher costs. In FY20, margins fell ~200bps YoY to 5.3%. SHOP expects successful rental negotiations (already achieved in ~56% of stores) and significant cost rationalization to help margins in FY21E. Store additions would be curtailed in FY21, with capex indications of Rs0.5bn (vs. Rs2.1bn in FY20). In addition, it indicated closure of unprofitable stores to improve profitability and highlighted adequate liquidity to continue business operations in FY21.


Outlook


FY21E would see a significant decline in revenues and erosion in profitability. We await recovery trends and initiatives to get comfort on the long-term growth outlook. We maintain Hold, with a TP of Rs225, valuing it at 10x FY22E EBITDA.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:48 pm

#Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

