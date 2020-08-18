Hold Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 220: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shoppers Stop

Q1FY21 revenue declined 94% yoy, higher than the estimated ~85% fall, due to restricted store openings in April and May. Sales reached to ~20%/25% of pre-Covid-19 levels in Jun/Jul’20. SHOP expects a relatively slower recovery compared to ABFRL, likely due to higher exposure to malls. While operations shall remain subdued in Q2FY21E due to partial store closures (10 out of 84 stores still shut), it expects flat Q4 earnings despite a low base. EBITDA loss of Rs1.0bn was higher than the estimate of Rs0.6bn due to lower revenues. SHOP highlighted significant cost-saving initiatives across staff costs, rentals and other discretionary spends, leading to an expected benefit of Rs4.5bn in FY21E.

Outlook

While we expect the performance to improve with increasing footfalls ahead, the overall profitability outlook remains challenging. SHOP may need equity infusion going ahead to address negative net worth. We maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs220.

