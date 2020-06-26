App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 254: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Sharda Cropchem with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchem reported better than expected results driven by 23% growth in Europe. Pre-buying was one of the key factors for good traction in business. Gross margin expansion of 512 bps was driven by geographical mix and demand for high margin products. Earnings have hit trough in FY20 in our view and we expect operating environment to improve going forward with both Europe and NAFTA being the growth drivers. Gross margin pressure is expected to ease with improvement in availability and reduction in price of raw materials.



Outlook


We expect Sharda to clock topline/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/12%/4% between FY20-22E. We have increased our topline/bottomline estimates by 11%/15% for FY21E and 13%/17% for FY22E and upgraded our target price to Rs 254 (Previous 218) based on 13x FY22E earnings.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:24 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

