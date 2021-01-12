MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Shalby; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shalby with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated January 12, 2020.

Broker Research
January 12, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Shalby


Shalby reported decent Q3FY21 numbers with revenues growing 9.1% YoY to Rs 132 crore amid continued sequential recovery in elective surgeries and higher Covid treatments. EBITDA margins improved 525 bps YoY to 23.3% due to lower employee and other expenditure stemming from cost rationalisation measures. EBITDA grew 40.7% YoY to Rs 31 crore. PAT grew 106.4% YoY to Rs 17 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower tax rate.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD and arrive at a target price of Rs 130 (vs. Rs 100 earlier) based on SOTP by valuing hospitals (above six years) at 12x FY23E EV/EBITDA and hospitals (below six years) at 1x FY23E EV/sales.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shalby
first published: Jan 12, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.