Hold Shaily Engineering Plastics: target of Rs 2235: ICICI Direct

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shaily Engineering Plastics with a target price of Rs 2235 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics

Shaily Engineering is into manufacturing high precision injection moulded plastic components and finished goods in home furnishing, healthcare, toys, personal care and automotive components. Export revenue contributed ~76% to the topline in FY22 while the rest came from the domestic business for Shaily • The company’s biggest clients include a Swedish furnishing major, which contributes ~55% to the topline.

Outlook

We have revised our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value Shaily at Rs 2235 i.e. 29x on FY24E EPS.

first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:07 pm
