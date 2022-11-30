English
    Hold Shaily Engineering Plastics; target of Rs 1810: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shaily Engineering Plastics with a target price of Rs 1810 in its research report dated November 16, 2022.

    November 30, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics


    Shaily Engineering is into manufacturing high precision injection moulded plastic components and finished goods in home furnishing, healthcare, toys, personal care and automotive components. Export revenue contributed ~78% to the topline in H1FY23 while the rest came from the domestic business for Shaily • The company’s biggest clients include a Swedish furnishing major, which contributes ~55% to the topline.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Shaily at Rs 1810 i.e. 25x on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 30, 2022 03:44 pm