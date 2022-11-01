Hold SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments

SBI Cards is a subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 19.1% and spends is 18.0% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD rating. We value SBI Cards at ~30x FY24E EPS (~7.1x FY24E ABV) and lower our target price from Rs 1100 to Rs 950.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SBI Cards and Payments - 31-10-2022 - icici