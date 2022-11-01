English
    Hold SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on SBI Cards and Payments with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments


    SBI Cards is a subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 19.1% and spends is 18.0% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.


    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD rating. We value SBI Cards at ~30x FY24E EPS (~7.1x FY24E ABV) and lower our target price from Rs 1100 to Rs 950.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
