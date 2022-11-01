Hold SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments
SBI Cards is a subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 19.1% and spends is 18.0% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.
Outlook
We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD rating. We value SBI Cards at ~30x FY24E EPS (~7.1x FY24E ABV) and lower our target price from Rs 1100 to Rs 950.
