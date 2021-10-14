Hold Saregama India; target of Rs 4260: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India

Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label with ~1.3 lakh songs across various languages, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television. Apart from music, it is also into TV serials (Tamil) and creates low budget films as well as web series for OTT platforms through Yoodlee Films.

Outlook

We expect digital monetisation to provide sustained growth but given the sharp run up (up 160% in last six months), maintain HOLD on the stock. We value Saregama at Rs 4260 i.e. 45x FY23E P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More