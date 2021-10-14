MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Hold Saregama India; target of Rs 4260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Saregama India with a target price of Rs 4260 in its research report dated October 13, 2021.

October 14, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India


Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label with ~1.3 lakh songs across various languages, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television. Apart from music, it is also into TV serials (Tamil) and creates low budget films as well as web series for OTT platforms through Yoodlee Films.



Outlook


We expect digital monetisation to provide sustained growth but given the sharp run up (up 160% in last six months), maintain HOLD on the stock. We value Saregama at Rs 4260 i.e. 45x FY23E P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:39 pm

