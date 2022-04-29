English
    Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 7740: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sanofi India with a target price of Rs 7740 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India


    Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, pain, allergy and epilepsy. • Around 70% of sales stem from top seven brands. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in Top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi enjoys strong brand recall in anti-diabetic therapy in India.


    Outlook


    Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as we wait for visible growth triggers and ramp up in ex-power brand portfolio. Valued at Rs 7740 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS on Rs 276.4.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sanofi India
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:41 pm
