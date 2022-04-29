Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 7740: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, pain, allergy and epilepsy. • Around 70% of sales stem from top seven brands. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in Top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi enjoys strong brand recall in anti-diabetic therapy in India.

Outlook

Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as we wait for visible growth triggers and ramp up in ex-power brand portfolio. Valued at Rs 7740 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS on Rs 276.4.

