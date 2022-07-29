 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 6885: ICICI Direct

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sanofi India with a target price of Rs 6885 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, pain, allergy and epilepsy. Around 70% of sales stem from top 7 brands. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in Top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi enjoys strong brand recall in anti-diabetic therapy in India.

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock due to lack of visible growth triggers and ramp up in ex-power brand portfolio. Valued at Rs6885 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS on Rs 264.8.

Sanofi India - 280722 - icici

