 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 6270: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sanofi India with a target price of Rs 6270 in its research report dated February 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, pain, allergy and epilepsy. Around 70% of sales stem from top seven brands. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi enjoys strong brand recall in anti-diabetic therapy in India.

Outlook

Maintain HOLD as we wait for visible growth triggers in power brands portfolio especially in the anti-diabetic and cardiovascular therapies. Valued at Rs 6270 i.e. 23x P/E on CY24E EPS of Rs 272.7.

For all recommendations report, click here